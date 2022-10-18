Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.74. The company had a trading volume of 74,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,838. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day moving average is $107.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

