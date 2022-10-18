Alliance Global Partners Lowers Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Price Target to $1.75

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $2.75 to $1.75 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PZG opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Paramount Gold Nevada has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $14.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZG. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

