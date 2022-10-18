Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,748,000 after buying an additional 44,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alector by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,914,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after buying an additional 78,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alector by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,144,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 966,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 260,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.
Alector Stock Up 9.0 %
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $79.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 million. Alector had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alector will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.
Alector Company Profile
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
