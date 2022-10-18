Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0117 on Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $41.71 million and $9.55 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,853,328 tokens. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

