Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 10,100,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average of $96.35. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,812 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,019 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 100.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,508 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

