AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AeroVironment Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 376.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.6% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAV stock opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,575.12 and a beta of 0.51. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile



AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Further Reading

