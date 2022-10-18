Advisor OS LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,790 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after buying an additional 1,178,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,600 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 201,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,595,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.