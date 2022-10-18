Adshares (ADS) Reaches Market Cap of $55.93 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Adshares has a total market cap of $55.93 million and approximately $937,555.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00008938 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00018574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007130 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002450 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000666 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,956,761 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

