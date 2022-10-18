Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,684.25.

AMIGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 2,620 ($31.66) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($35.08) to GBX 2,819 ($34.06) in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $45.18.

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

Admiral Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.2179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.32%. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.