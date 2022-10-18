ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.67 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on ACM Research to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $588,245.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $267,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,235.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $588,245.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

ACM Research Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACMR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 823,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,484. The firm has a market cap of $440.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

