Aclarion, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACON) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Aclarion’s (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 19th. Aclarion had issued 2,165,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $9,417,750 based on an initial share price of $4.35. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Aclarion in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ACON opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Aclarion has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software.

