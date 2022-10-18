Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Price Target Lowered to €10.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.75 ($11.99) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ANIOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Acerinox from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.50 ($15.82) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Acerinox from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.20 ($12.45) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Acerinox Stock Performance

ANIOY stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

