Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Down 5.2% in September

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 69.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,640,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,256,000 after buying an additional 4,758,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,028,000 after purchasing an additional 673,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,714,000 after purchasing an additional 606,843 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $12,441,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 117.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 701,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 379,143 shares during the period.
AKR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. 642,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42.
Several equities analysts have commented on AKR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
