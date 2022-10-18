ABCMETA (META) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,346.00

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $93.52 million and approximately $5,346.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,372.00 or 1.00002885 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00036140 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002284 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00056614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022733 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005109 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00092025 USD and is down -11.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,481.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.