Abbrea Capital LLC Has $981,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in BlackRock by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $11.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $580.41. 23,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $642.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $645.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.17.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.