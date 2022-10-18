Abbrea Capital LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.11. 41,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,747. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

