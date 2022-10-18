Abbrea Capital LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.1% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.78. 144,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,741,719. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.90.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.