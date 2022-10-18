Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.64. The company had a trading volume of 259,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,598. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

