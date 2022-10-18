A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28,830.00.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30,800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Danske lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.65 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 60.69%. Research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

