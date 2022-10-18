725 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 169,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MA opened at $295.04 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $285.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

