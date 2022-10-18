37Protocol Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (37C)

37Protocol (37C) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. One 37Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00003913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 37Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. 37Protocol has a market cap of $570.42 million and $67,001.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 37Protocol

37Protocol’s genesis date was July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. 37Protocol’s official website is 37protocol.org. The official message board for 37Protocol is medium.com/@prnumber7.

Buying and Selling 37Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 37Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 37Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 37Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

