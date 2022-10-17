Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZEN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Zendesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 38,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.16 and a twelve month high of $136.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zendesk

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $62,137.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $62,137.59. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,122,948 in the last 90 days. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Zendesk to $77.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JMP Securities lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

