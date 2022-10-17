XRUN (XRUN) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One XRUN token can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001973 BTC on exchanges. XRUN has a market cap of $373.97 million and $1.42 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XRUN

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

