Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 368,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,262,177 shares.The stock last traded at $4.66 and had previously closed at $4.44.

WIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wipro had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,618,000 after buying an additional 509,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wipro by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after buying an additional 134,870 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 29.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,749,000 after buying an additional 1,962,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 27.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,894,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 243.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

