William J. Munn Sells 1,500 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $121,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,496.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nelnet Stock Performance

NYSE NNI traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $83.23. 78,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,440. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.76. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $345.24 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 26.48%.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.99%.

NNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 101,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

