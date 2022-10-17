WhiteBIT Token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $827.68 Million (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be purchased for about $13.39 or 0.00068644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a total market cap of $827.68 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteBIT Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,399.02 or 0.27711731 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010823 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token launched on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteBIT Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteBIT Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.