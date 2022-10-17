Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.31

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$24.31 and last traded at C$24.50, with a volume of 59422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$82.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

