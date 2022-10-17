WeBuy (WE) Hits One Day Volume of $3.35 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, WeBuy has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One WeBuy token can now be purchased for approximately $4.97 or 0.00025485 BTC on exchanges. WeBuy has a total market cap of $3.15 billion and approximately $3.35 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WeBuy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,393.54 or 0.27650734 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010799 BTC.

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy’s launch date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuy and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@webuynft. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeBuy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeBuy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.