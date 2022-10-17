Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 4,963 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 214.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 691,155 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 57,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6,600.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 738,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 727,667 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 100,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303,693. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03.

