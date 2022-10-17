Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 216 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.42. 339,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,797,838. The company has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.66 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.22 and a 200 day moving average of $135.08.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

