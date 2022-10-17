Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises about 0.5% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

NYSE:SYY traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 36,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,235. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

