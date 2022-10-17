Wealth Management Solutions LLC Purchases 190 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $9.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $368.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,561. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.71.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
