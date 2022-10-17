Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.8 %

Waste Management stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.58. 31,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,790. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

