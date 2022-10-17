Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Trimmed by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.5% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Walmart by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $1.98 on Monday, reaching $132.41. 74,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,339,172. The firm has a market cap of $359.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.