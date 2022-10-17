Walken Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $100.65 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last seven days, Walken has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Walken has a total market capitalization of $100.65 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,448.24 or 0.27868829 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010885 BTC.

Walken Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

