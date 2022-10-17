VRES (VRS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.88 Billion

VRES (VRS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last week, VRES has traded 79.7% higher against the dollar. VRES has a market cap of $2.88 billion and $18,800.00 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00005877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,567.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035775 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00056662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00057207 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00022788 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRS is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.12243365 USD and is up 20.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,952.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

