Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Achieves $56.97 Million

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $56.97 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can currently be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00023978 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.82 or 0.27730435 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

