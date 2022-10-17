Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0427 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $100.84 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00082426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00063297 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00025916 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000317 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007230 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,364,004,843 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,004,840 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

