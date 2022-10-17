Velan (TSE:VLN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.37

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.48, with a volume of 7482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.84.

Velan Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17.

About Velan

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

