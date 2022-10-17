Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,465. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.51.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.