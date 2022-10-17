Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 3.1% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 770,870 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,968,000 after purchasing an additional 743,743 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,234,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,478,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,113. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.08.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

