Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after buying an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after buying an additional 2,502,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.36. 535,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,192,684. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.