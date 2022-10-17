Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Decreased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 822,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 252,691 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000,000 after buying an additional 773,641 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.31. 798,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,192,684. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.