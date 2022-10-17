USD Coin Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $44.97 billion and approximately $3.24 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003232 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,410.46 or 0.27747417 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,967,423,126 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
