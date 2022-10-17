US Bancorp DE Has $1.97 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,197,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,988 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.8% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.70% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,970,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $10.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $369.23. 88,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,584,561. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $394.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.71.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.