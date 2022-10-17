Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Short Interest Down 17.1% in September

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 453,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $72,259.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Universal alerts:

Institutional Trading of Universal

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal by 3,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Universal by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Universal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal during the first quarter worth $68,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Trading Up 1.6 %

UVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Universal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:UVV traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $47.28. 1,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.61. Universal has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $429.82 million for the quarter.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.80%.

About Universal

(Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.