UNIUM Reaches 1-Day Volume of $881.00 (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $225.76 million and $881.00 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for approximately $77.62 or 0.00397062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,441.82 or 0.27848614 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010877 BTC.

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 74.88461507 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $850.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

