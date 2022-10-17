U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is Financial Advantage Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 3.3% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after buying an additional 12,757,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of USB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,664,232. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.