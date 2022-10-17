Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.00

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.80), with a volume of 510036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.90 ($0.78).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.12. The firm has a market cap of £265.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.30.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 47.86%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

Featured Stories

