Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Takes $870,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.96.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.54. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $78.50 and a 52 week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

